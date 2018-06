PALMBER, Priscilla E.

PALMER - Priscilla E. April 19, 2012, age 82, of Tonawanda, after a long illness. Wife of the late Wilfred I. Palmer; mother of Jeffrey B. and David B. Palmer. Interment was cared for privately at Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Crestwood Nursing Home or Niagara Hospice are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com