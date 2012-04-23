Buffalo man charged with kidnapping former girlfriend

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on charges that he forced his ex-girlfriend into his car, took her to a Clarence home, where he allegedly held her against her will for four hours, and then drove her to and from Buffalo before Erie County sheriff's deputies apprehended him Saturday.

He was arrested after Deputies Chris Ginnane and Greg Ken stopped his vehicle on Shimmerville Road in Clarence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name was not released, faces charges of kidnapping, criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, criminal mischief and harassment. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Clarence Town Court, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim's sister alerted authorities that the man was holding her sister against her will in a vehicle traveling on Main Street in Clarence.

The man had followed his ex-girlfriend to the Walmart on Transit Road in Clarence and pulled up next to her as she left the store late Friday night, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly pulled her into his car, buckled her into place and left.

He drove to a Clarence Center Road residence, where he made her stay in a bedroom for about four hours. The man took away her cellphone, deputies said.

The two then left the residence and drove toward the sister's residence in Buffalo, but deputies said he then changed his mind and headed back to Clarence. The sister was following his car at the time, deputies said.

That's when the deputies located him.

The woman, who was not injured and did not require medical attention, had an order of protection against the man.

