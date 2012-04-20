TRICOLI, Paul J.

TRICOLI - Paul J. April 13, 2012, beloved father of Lisa Tricoli and Tracey (Kevin) Trietley; dear grandfather of Mia, Ella and Julia Trietley; son of the late Raymond and Anna (nee Amico) Tricoli; brother of Josephine (William) Delozier; predeceased by brother and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Paul's life for immediate family and close friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.