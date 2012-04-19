KRAMHOLLER, Arthur J.

KRAMHOLLER - Arthur J. April 17, 2012; beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Butticci) Kramholler; devoted father of Linnea M. (David) Nowak, Elaine A. (James) Wegelin and Karen L. (James) Morris; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Tyler and Kelsey Nowak, Jacob Morris and Shelby, Chloe and James Wegelin; dear brother of the late Noreen (Robert) Eich; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Pius X R.C. Church. Flowers gratefully declined.