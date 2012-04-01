Executive trading
Here are the week's reports of trading in the stocks of local companies or in the companies that have significant local operations, by directors and executives of the companies:
Bon-Ton Stores: Bergren, Byron L., director, sold 50,000 shares of common between $8.50 and $8.73 each between March 19 and 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 548,982.
***
Cleveland Biolabs: Fonstein, Michael, president, sold 100,000 shares of common between $2.94 and $3.12 each between March 16 and 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,168,400.
***
Community Bank System: Tryniski, Mark E., chief executive officer, sold 11,300 shares of common between $29.00 and $29.11 each between March 27 and March 28 and now directly and indirectly holds 59,309. Tryniski exercised an option for 15,000 shares of common at $18.96 each on March 27. Dicerbo, Nicholas A., director, exercised an option for 4,800 shares of common at $15.68 each on March 22. Donahue, Brian D., officer, sold 2,400 shares of common at $28.79 each on March 21 and now directly and indirectly holds 31,737. Donahue exercised an option for 4,400 shares of common at $15.68 each on March 21.
***
DirecTV: Little, Joseph William, officer, sold 9,900 shares of common between $48.40 and $48.41 each between March 21 and March 22 and now directly and indirectly holds 19,856.
***
Ford Motor Co: Bannister, Michael E., officer, sold 338,444 shares of common between $12.58 and $12.60 each on March 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 347,184. Bannister exercised an option for 256,667 shares of common at $1.96 each on March 20. Ojakli, Ziad S., officer, exercised an option for 51,022 shares of common at $1.96 each on March 19.
***
M&T Bank Corp.: Bojdak, Robert J, officer, exercised an option for 1,000 shares of common at $80.72 each on March 23.
***
National Fuel Gas Co.: Kidder, Rolland E., director, sold 1,000 shares of common at $48.64 each on March 22 and now directly and indirectly holds 26,290. Cash, R. Don, director, purchased 2,000 shares of common at $49.23 each on March 21 and now directly and indirectly holds 26,333.
***
Taylor Devices: Clark, Randall L., director, exercised an option for 5,000 shares of common at $5.75 each on March 21.
Share this article