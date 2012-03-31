School aid boost to save jobs, programs Despite the good news from Albany, districts are still facing big budget gaps

Increases in state aid above what the governor previously proposed will enable most local school districts to save jobs and academic programs, and possibly lower taxes.

The governor and State Legislature in the new budget approved this week increased school funding by 3.9 percent to $20.3 billion. That's not enough to cover all the layoffs, but local school finance officers are pleased, for the most part, that there is more aid and that the budget was passed on time for the second consecutive year.

All but one of 38 districts in Erie and Niagara counties will see increases varying from 1 percent to nearly 14 percent under the aid package legislators approved Friday. Holland has a slight decrease of less than 1 percent.

Most school districts also are receiving more than Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed in January. That's because $200 million of the $250 million Cuomo had targeted for competitive grants was put back into the general school aid formula.

"We're going to use it. It's going to help the problem we're in," said Kerin Dumphrey, interim superintendent of Niagara Wheatfield schools. "Our increase is in line with what is a fair distribution that everybody got."

Niagara Wheatfield will get a 2.9 percent increase, which is $523,628 more than it would have received under the governor's budget. But a $4 million budget gap remains.

"This will help alleviate that and bring back some of the things kids need," he said.

Buffalo city schools would receive a 3 percent increase, less than hoped for. But the district also is getting another $1 million in "bullet" aid targeted for districts with special financial needs.

The district still is looking at a budget gap of just under $40 million, said Chief Financial Officer Barbara Smith.

"We're really trying to focus this year on cuts that impact the classroom minimally," Smith said.

"We wouldn't be the only school district hoping for a little bit more," said Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "More is always better. We also have to deal with the realities."

The majority of the $805 million education increase over last year went to lower-income districts such as Buffalo, according to Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Manhattan Democrat.

"Yes, we would have liked to do more, but we were very cognizant of high-needs districts in this budget. Seventy-one percent of that increase went to high-needs districts," he said.

The aid will help Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District retain its full-day kindergarten program.

But Superintendent Mark P. Mondanaro was counting on a little bit more aid. The district will get a 3.34 percent increase, compared with a 1.64 percent increase under the governor's budget. The district thought legislators would come up with more.

"If anything, it's a little short of what we were expecting, or trying to predict, and we'll deal with that," Mondanaro said.

Cuomo said the education aid number needs to be taken in context of a $2 billion gap the state budget faced and a still troubled state economy.

"We increased aid to education about four percent. Four percent, which is higher than the rate of inflation, which I think is an extraordinary effort given the financial situation we are in," Cuomo said.

A proposed Assembly bill to cut funding to charter schools in Buffalo, Lackawanna and three other districts died. The bill would have cut charter funding to 2009-10 levels -- in Buffalo, that would have translated to a 13 percent cut -- in districts where more than 10 percent of students are enrolled in charter schools.

Instead, funding to charter schools across the state was frozen at current levels.

Some school aid depends on how much a district spends one year and is reimbursed the next year. While Lancaster schools are slated to get an increase of 11.28 percent, Superintendent Edward Myszka said it will be more like 4.3 percent.

"We're not the only ones. That's part of the educational formula," he said.

News Staff Reporters Tom Precious and Mary Pasciak contributed to this report.

