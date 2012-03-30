Heat hit reset, crush Mavs

MIAMI -- No fourth-quarter collapse this time against Dallas. These days, everything seems to be going right at home for the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and Chris Bosh each finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem scored 16 apiece and the Heat extended the league's longest home winning streak this season to 15 games with a 106-85 win over the Mavericks in an NBA finals rematch on Thursday night.

Mario Chalmers scored 12 points and Norris Cole added 10 for Miami, which swept its two games with Dallas this season and snapped a two-game losing streak.

"We just worked our habits," James said. "The best thing about tonight, we didn't take another step backwards like we did the last two games. And it was good to see."

Dirk Nowitzki scored 25 for Dallas, but was held to 1-for-9 shooting in the second half. Lamar Odom had 12 for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 44-29 and were held to only two fast-break points.

Miami outscored Dallas 26-13 in the fourth quarter to cap the win.

"You have to give them credit," Nowitzki said. "They stepped up their pressure on both ends of the floor. In the first half everything came a little too easy for us. We got some good looks, got some rolls, had everything going. Then they really picked up their pressure."