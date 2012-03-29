Holland School Board OKs budget

The Holland School Board voted, 5-2, this week to adopt a $17 million spending plan for 2012-13. But it came with the addendum that if additional state aid becomes available, the School Board, not the administration, will decide where the funds will go.

The clarification came at board member Steven Marom's insistence after school district business leader Patrice Beadle said Monday that $150,000 to $200,000 in additional state aid could be made available, depending on budget negotiations in Albany.

But it was also sparked by a request from board member Kelleen Kensey that varsity sports be returned to next year's budget. When Superintendent Dennis Johnson said he would go back and "look for money" for sports if the board so directed, tempers erupted.

"Where are you getting the money from?" board member Judith Geer demanded. "You're giving up the business department to put sports back in?"

Beadle reminded board members that they were not approving a line-by-line budget but rather a bottom-line number and that items could be tweaked later.

But board member Ronda Strauss said she wanted to know how tax dollars are being spent before adopting any plan. She had supported a budget with a 5 percent tax levy increase, not the 2 percent increase that the board majority eventually passed.

Marom also preferred the 5 percent plan and scolded his fellow financial committee members, Lawrence Kzreminski and Stephen Welk, for changing their minds and voting for the 2 percent plan.

He said he wanted the full board's commitment that if additional revenues become available, things would be returned to the budget.

Welk asked him, "You don't trust the administration?"

"I don't trust some people in the administration," he said.

Marom also challenged a motion made by board President Joseph Levesque and passed, 4-3, by the board last month that will give voters the opportunity to reduce the board's membership from seven to five. Marom, a retired attorney, questioned the item's legality and asked Johnson to consult with legal counsel.

Welk opposed the request, saying the school district's attorney had already drafted the wording voters will see on the May ballot, but Johnson agreed to address the matter with counsel anyway.