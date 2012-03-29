GRUBER, BERNICE V. (Turski)

March 25, 2012 at age 94; beloved wife of the late Louis Gruber; devoted mother of Lawrence (Rosemarie) Gruber, Gloria (Kevin) Thompson and the late Barbara Gruber; loving grandmother of Robin, Mark, Jennifer and Heidi (Daniel) Comerford; dear sister of the late Joseph and Helen Turski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks East of Union Rd.) where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dominican Monastery, 335 Doat Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com