Accadia sues Town of Tonawanda over rejected bid for sewer project

A company whose low bid for a major sewer project was rejected by the Tonawanda Town Board will be in State Supreme Court this morning, seeking, at the least, an order for the town to reopen bidding.

Attorneys for Accadia Site Contracting of Depew and the town are scheduled to appear before Justice John F. O'Donnell. After the contract was awarded March 12 to the second-lowest bidder, O'Donnell issued a restraining order that prohibits work from being done until the case is resolved.

The contract for phase two of the Parker-Fries sewer replacement project went to Concrete Applied Technologies Corp. of Alden, which bid $8.82 million. Accadia's quote was roughly $7.06 million, but town officials characterized it as "conditional" and "nonresponsive."

The dispute stems from a Jan. 11 letter from Accadia's project manager to Conestoga-Rovers & Associates, which is managing the project for the town.

In it, Accadia's project manager refers to an earlier telephone conversation about damage that could occur as a result of driving in temporary sheet piling, as required in bid specifications. He notes that doing so in similar projects elsewhere, where soil conditions were the same, resulted in damage claims of millions of dollars.

"Accadia Site Contracting Inc. wishes to go on record prior to the bid regarding this situation and will be held harmless should any damage claims [arise] from the piles being driven through the clay strata," wrote Anthony G. Milone.

Bid specifications required contractors to indemnify and hold harmless the town from and against claims, damages and losses.

Accadia's letter, which CRA's construction manager, Daniel J. Kolkmann, refers to as a "disclaimer of liability" in court papers, also led to CRA's determination that the bid was nonresponsive.

"The bid is not conditional," said attorney Joseph J. Manna, who's representing Accadia. "Nowhere does it say in the bid that it is conditioned on the letter."

In court papers, Manna explained: "Accadia was required to send the letter to protect itself in the event a dispute arose regarding its entitlement to extra compensation for work required outside the contract under said item."

Manna maintains that Accadia's bid was responsive.

"We are actually asking for the contract to be awarded to Accadia, or alternatively, for a rebid," he said Wednesday.

Further, he and Paul Marinaccio Sr., president of Accadia, say in court papers that during a March 2 meeting with CRA and Town Attorney John J. Flynn, the town acknowledged that "Accadia's bid was not conditioned on the letter."

Wednesday, Flynn responded: "Absolutely not true. A baldfaced lie," he said.

The town is being represented, in this case, by the law firm of Colucci & Gallaher.

When asked about the "hold harmless" requirement, Flynn said:

"Any kind of subcontracting work that we do we are going to have language in there that if they mess up and it's their [fault], they hold us harmless."

In this particular project, Flynn noted, construction will be done closer to homes than in the first phase and close to a major water line.

In addition to representing Accadia, Manna lives in the Ken-Ton community.

"As a taxpayer, I am asking myself, why in the world is the Town of Tonawanda agreeing to pay $1.8 million more than it needs to?" he said. "To me, that's the real question."

It's a question being asked elsewhere in the community.

"Their argument that they're $1.8 million cheaper than the next guy is a moot point," Flynn said.

