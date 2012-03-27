Growers hope cold snap spares budding crops

Some Western New Yorkers were thrilled last week to feel an unseasonably mild winter continue into a warm, sunny spring.

But farmers in Niagara and Chautauqua counties and growers on the Niagara Wine Trail knew that the warm spell -- and the sudden drop in temperatures -- could bring damage to many of their crops.

In Chautauqua County, where grapes are an even bigger crop, Terry Bates, director of the Cornell Lake Erie Research and Extension Laboratory in Portland, said Monday, "We're walking a very fine line."

"It could affect it all, depending on how low the temperature goes," said Ken Schwab, owner of Schwab Farm Market in Gasport. "We're right at the critical temperatures. The colder it gets, the more damage we'll get. We've had some damage in the past, but not to the extent of the possibility that this year could be."

Farmers throughout Niagara County said their popular fruit crops -- apples, peaches, cherries, plums and strawberries -- have grown at an unusually fast pace, with some sprouting six weeks ahead of schedule.

Then temperatures dropped to more normal levels, with the National Weather Service estimating overnight lows in the upper 20s -- on the edge of threatening the region's crops.

"It's just too early," said Elaine Becken of Becken Farms in Sanborn. "They'll be fried. They'll freeze. They're too young, too tender. We all get nervous when it gets below freezing."

Vineyards along the Niagara Wine Trail -- and farms in northern Niagara County -- are typically spared from the effects of any frost, growers said, because of the location of the farms and the nature of the grapes.

Farms closer to the shore of Lake Ontario in Olcott, Burt, Wilson and Newfane remained cooler during the warmer winter than farms further inland near the Niagara Escarpment, and most crops didn't sprout.

When temperatures began to drop, farmers on the coast expected the lake to benefit them in reverse fashion by remaining warmer than the cooling air.

"We're hoping that because we're so close to the lake, we won't get frozen," said Cynthia West-Chamberlain, owner of Black Willow Winery in Burt. "Typically the lake will protect this area and blanket it and the crops."

The wine grapes also generally survive the cooler temperatures because they have the defense mechanism of a secondary bud, which blooms if the initial bud is destroyed.

"They don't push the buds real early," said Jim Baker, owner of Chateau Niagara Winery in Newfane. "They wait until they're really sure that the warm weather's here to stay."

The secondary bud typically doesn't yield as much product, which can drive up wine prices in the area.

In Chautauqua County, the big Concord grape vineyards are more sensitive, Bates said.

"That variety tends to deacclimate quicker than the wine grapes," he said. "The buds are good in that range of 25 to 27 degrees. With a north-northeast breeze coming off the lake [Monday night], the lake should do its job. If it drops below 25 degrees for any significant amount of time, we'll have a significant crop loss."

Other wine masters said they weren't expecting the weather to affect this year's wine supply.

"If temperatures kind of return back to seasonal, there should be no effect, because I don't think any other vineyards in the area have pushed their buds," Baker said.

At Schwab Farm in Gasport, plums are in full bloom, and peaches and apples are beginning to pop. At 26 degrees, plums will receive 10 percent damage, Schwab said, while at 21 degrees they will receive 90 percent damage.

"The [early] spring is not good," said Randy Biehl of Eveningside Vineyards in Cambria. "I don't like it at all as a farmer. I'm glad the warm temperatures have stopped, because the buds would have kept on pushing."

For farmers whose buds have developed, options for protecting the crops before a cold night are limited. While misting and air-blowing equipment are popular in California and other areas where early bloomings are common, most of Niagara is ill-equipped to deal with the temperature drop.

"Yeah, we're all concerned about it, but the reality of the situation is, there's nothing you can do about it," said Jim Bittner, president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau.

The farmers said they wouldn't know whether the cold caused much damage until later this week.

Added Kurt Guba, cellar master at Freedom Run Winery in Lockport: "I think we're going to just take our chances and pray "

