This Birthday in Buffalo Sports History; Ron Jaworski (born March 23, 1951)

Ron Jaworski has come a long way since his days in Western New York. It looks like he was one of the lucky few who won't need to get a job without a football connection.

Jaworski was the classic three-sport standout (football, baseball, basketball) when he played sports at Lackawanna High School. His right arm was good enough to attract the attention of the St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted him out of high school. Jaworski wanted to sign and try his luck, but his dad -- who worked in a lumber yard -- wanted his son to go to college.

Therefore, it was off to Youngstown State. His father got to see Ron hold for place-kicks before he died in 1971. Ron's career took off shortly after that. He was a standout at Youngstown, and even played in the Senior Bowl to solidify his ranking as a top prospect.

Jaworski was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams in 1973, and spent four years there. Then his rights were traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. There coach Dick Vermeil helped him reach the top of the profession -- Super Bowl quarterback. The Eagles lost to the Raiders in 1981.

Jaworski started 116 straight games at quarterback, the NFL record until Brett Favre broke it. Along the way he became known as "Jaws," a nickname placed by basketball player and coach Doug Collins, who said Ron's mouth was always open.

Jaworski became a free agent in 1987 and played briefly for Miami and Kansas City before retiring in 1990. There it was on to broadcasting. Jaworski worked his way up the ladder and is now an ESPN analyst.

-- Budd Bailey

