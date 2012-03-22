JAWORSKI, Wayne J.

JAWORSKI - Wayne J. March 6, 2012, suddenly at age 61 of West Seneca; beloved son of the late Alois and Frances (Rydza) Jaworski; dear brother of David (Karen) and Carl (Rosalie); cherished uncle of Brian (Amy), Lisa, Crystal, Keith (Allison) and the late Jeremy; great-uncle of Adam and Barrett. Family present Saturday only 1-3 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.). Wayne was a life member of the N.R.A. Flowers declined. Donations to the American Diabetes Assn. appreciated.