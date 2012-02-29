NEWS & NOTES

SCHOLARSHIPS

The Hispanic Women's League is offering scholarships to Hispanic high school seniors who demonstrate academic achievement and community participation. For more information or to download an application, visit www.hispanicwomensleague.org or call Alicia Granto-Estenoz at 885-HELP or Eleanor Paterson at 851-1049. Deadline is April 13.

The Kohl's Cares Scholarship Program is looking for young volunteers who have made a positive impact in the community. Nominations for kids ages 6-18 will be accepted until March 15 at kohlskids.com.

The Junior League of Buffalo will award $1,000 scholarships to two female high school seniors who are outstanding volunteers in the Western New York community. To download an application package, visit www.jlbuffalo.org or call 884-8865 for more information. Deadline is Wednesday.

The Distinguished Young Women of New York Scholarship Program is offering $350 to an outstanding middle/high schooler. Buffalo's Most Entertaining competition will be held March 31 at Maryvale High School, 1050 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga. Groups should consist of seven members or less. They can be male, female or both. Solo acts are also encouraged to apply. Western New York music, dance or acting talents are asked to submit a one- to two-minute performance sample via YouTube or CD/DVD to Susan Makai at Personal Best, 3653 Harlem Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14215, no later than March 10. For more information, call 831-3870 or email smpersonalbest@yahoo.com.

***

ON STAGE

Park School will present "Godspell" at 5:30 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder. Tickets are $5-$8; call 839-1243. For more information, visit www.theparkschool.org. Pictured are from left, Kaduk Sherpa, Paul Fix III, Casey Bolles and Shelby Buyers.

***

ESSAY CONTEST

Western New York Ending Child Abuse & Neglect and The Buffalo News are sponsoring an essay contest for students in Erie County ages 10-18. Students should submit, in 250 words or less, a "Declaration of Children's Rights."

Winners from each category (three age groups) will read their essays at an April rally and winning essays will be printed in NeXt.

Entries should be submitted no later than noon April 1 to kidsessaycontest@holycrossheadstart.org. Please include name, age, school, teacher and school telephone number.

***

LIBRARY EVENTS

Activities this week at the Central Library, Lafayette Square, include Dr. Seuss' Birthday Party for children ages 3 to 8 at 11 a.m. Saturday and games for kids ages 6 to 12, including Wii, GameCube and board games, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.buffalolib.org or call 858-8900.