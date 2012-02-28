Teeing it up / This week's golf at a glance

> PGA Tour

Event: Honda Classic

Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: PGA National Resort and Spa, The Champion (7,110 yards, par 70).

Purse: $5.7 million. Winner's share: $1,026,000.

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday, 3-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Friday, 12:30-3:30 a.m., 3-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-3:30 a.m., 1-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.) and Ch. 2 (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.).

Last year: South Africa's Rory Sabbatini won his sixth PGA Tour title, holding off South Korea's Y.E. Yang by a stroke.

Last week: Hunter Mahan won the Match Play Championship in Marana, Ariz., for his second World Golf Championship victory, beating Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in the final. Mahan beat Zach Johnson in the first round, Yang in the second, Steve Stricker in the third, Matt Kuchar in the quarterfinals, and Mark Wilson in the semifinals. McIlroy needed to win the final to take the top spot in the world ranking from Luke Donald.

Chip shots: Tiger Woods is making his first appearance in the event since missing the cut as a 17-year-old amateur in 1993. Last week in the Match Play event, he beat Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano in the first round and lost to Nick Watney in the second. In Woods' two stroke-play tournaments this season, he tied for third in Abu Dhabi and tied for 15th at Pebble Beach. The second-ranked McIlroy is again in position to take the top spot in the world from Donald with a victory. Donald, the 2006 winner, is skipping the tournament. Wilson and Lee Westwood, fourth last week in Arizona, also are in the field. The Champion course was the site of the 1983 Ryder Cup and 1987 PGA Championship. The WGC-Cadillac Championship is next week at Doral, opposite the Puerto Rico Open.

Online: http://www.pgatour.com

> LPGA Tour

Next event: LPGA Founders Cup, March 15-18, JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix.

Champions Tour

Next event: Toshiba Classic, March 16-18, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.