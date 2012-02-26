POLICE & COURTS

Crash damage traced to North Buffalo driver

A North Buffalo woman was charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident after her car struck a tree and parking meters Saturday morning on Hertel Avenue, near Colvin Avenue.

When officers later interviewed Erica G. Jordan, 24, of Commonwealth Avenue, she handed over her purse, which contained cocaine, according to police. Police said Jordan went home after the crash.

***

Police arrest woman in close-call shooting

A Buffalo woman was arrested after shots were fired into a Newburgh Street home late Saturday, narrowly missing an infant and 12-year-old child, Buffalo police said.

Brianna Rollins, 20, charged with reckless endangerment, was apprehended on Grider Street.

Police said Rollins called one of the residents of the Newburgh Street home several times and told him to come outside the house. Unknown gunmen in vehicles parked across the street then shot at the man, who was not hit. The shots rang out at about 9:40 p.m., police said.

A bullet was found lodged in a living room, close to where the two children were.

***

Three charged with DWI during weekend patrols

Erie County sheriff's deputies charged three motorists with driving while intoxicated during patrols late Saturday and early Sunday in the towns of Concord, Clarence and Grand Island.

Scott G. Vanbuskirk, 62, of Ashford, was stopped just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the southbound Route 219 expressway in Concord, following a complaint of erratic driving called into the Sheriff's Office.

Vanbuskirk's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.16 percent -- twice the legal limit.

In Clarence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Philip A. Caparaso, 19, of Depew, was charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law. Deputies said a 15-year-old passenger was in the car while Caparaso was driving under the influence of narcotic pills.

And Michael J. Denison, 33, of East Amherst, was stopped on Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after a complaint of erratic driving. Denison refused to allow a breath test, deputies said.

***

Three hurt in crash of rig, two vehicles

CHARLOTTE -- Three people were taken to area hospitals after a three-vehicle crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Charlotte, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:10 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on Route 60 came to a stop to turn onto a driveway and was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling in the same direction the impact forcing the first vehicle into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer.

The investigation by the Sheriff's Office and state police continues.

Both the driver and passenger of the first vehicle were flown to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to WCA Hospital, Jamestown. The rig driver was not injured.

Sheriff's officials did not release the names of those involved in the crash.

***

Woman charged in theft of rosary chain at YMCA

A Riverside woman was charged with second-degree robbery after the theft of a gold rosary chain and pair of prescription glasses Saturday in the Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave.

Alissa Haslama, 21, also yelled at the victim, with whom she has a child, and punched him in the face and chest, according to a police report.

The incident occurred at about 5:19 p.m. during a private party. Haslama entered the YMCA with her 2-year-old son, police said.

The values of the rosary and glasses are $400 and $600, respectively.

***

Suspected stabbing case fraught with riddles

Northwest District police are investigating the possible stabbing of a young man found bleeding in Riverside early Saturday.

A Rano Street resident told officers that he discovered his girlfriend's son bleeding from his rear right side. The victim, whose age was not listed on police reports, was intoxicated and unsure how, when or where the injury occurred.

The young man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of the injury, which was not considered life-threatening, police said.

***

Batavia victim remains in critical condition

BATAVIA -- A Batavia woman remains in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Route 5.

Hope A. Calhoun, 30, of Shady Lane, was driving her 2005 Pontiac east on Route 5, west of Hopkins Road, just before noon Saturday when she lost control because of speed on slushy roads, Genesee County sheriff's officials said.

Calhoun crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 1997 Dodge pickup.

Calhoun was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, sheriff's officials said.