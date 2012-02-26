POLICE & COURTS

Batavia victim remains in critical condition

BATAVIA -- A Batavia woman remains in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Route 5.

Hope A. Calhoun, 30, of Shady Lane, was driving her 2005 Pontiac east on Route 5, west of Hopkins Road, just before noon Saturday when she lost control because of speed on slushy roads, Genesee County sheriff's officials said.

Calhoun crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 1997 Dodge pickup.

Calhoun was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

***

Three hurt in crash of rig, two vehicles

CHARLOTTE -- Three people were taken to area hospitals after a three-vehicle crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Charlotte, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:10 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on Route 60 came to a stop to turn onto a driveway and was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling in the same direction the impact forcing the first vehicle into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer.

The investigation by the Sheriff's Office and State Police continues.

Both the driver and passenger of the first vehicle were flown to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to WCA Hospital, Jamestown.

The rig driver was not injured.

Sheriff's officials did not release the names of those involved in the crash.

***

Ellington man facing aggravated DWI charge

ELLINGTON -- An Ellington man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated early Sunday, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said.

Steven Young, 32, who was stopped for traffic violations on Water Street in the Town of Ellicott, failed to keep right and crossed hazardous markings, deputies said. Young, deputies added, refused to submit to a prescreen test,

Young is scheduled to appear in Ellicott Town Court.

***

Traffic stop yields marijuana charges

SALAMANCA -- Two local men were arrested by city police who said they found marijuana inside the vehicle they were operating.

Thomas D. Oldshield, 16, of Jefferson Street, and Christian A. Reilly, 20, of South Main Street, were each charged with unlawful possession of marijuana at 11:36 p.m. Friday. They are to appear in City Court on Wednesday.

***

Not-guilty plea entered in brutal attack on woman

LITTLE VALLEY -- A Salamanca man has been arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a woman. He is being held in the county jail.

Allen Larkin Jr., 24, entered the plea Tuesday to grand jury charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment Dec. 11 in the City of Salamanca.

Larkin is accused of using a metal snow brush to assault a woman at about 2:33 a.m. on Messenger Street near his home. At the time, police said Larkin did not know the woman who was taken with serious injuries to an area hospital.

***

Ex-inmate charged in jailhouse attack

LITTLE VALLEY -- A Randolph man has been charged with assault inside the Cattaraugus County Jail while he was an inmate there.

Iric R. Messing, 18, of West Main Street, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault. After arraignment in Little Valley Town Court, Messing was returned to the jail, with bail set at $1,000.

***

Olean woman linked to prison contraband

LITTLE VALLEY -- A 19-year-old Olean woman being processed at the Cattaraugus County Jail was charged with having illegal drugs and promoting prison contraband by Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies.

Samantha M. Cossairt, of Irving Street, was arrested by Olean City police Wednesday on a warrant and taken to the county jail. Officers said she was found to have three morphine pills and other drug paraphernalia in her possession and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband. After arraignment in Little Valley Town Court, she was sent to the jail, with bail set at $1,000.

***

Man pleads not guilty to April 30 sex attack

LITTLE VALLEY -- Kill Buck man was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and pleaded not guilty to rape April 30 in the Town of Great Valley involving a person younger than 15.

Zachary R. Richardson, 19, entered the plea Tuesday during his arraignment on grand jury charges of two counts of second-degree rape. Also, on Friday in Salamanca, city police arrested Richardson on a warrant charging him with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child involving a person under age 15.