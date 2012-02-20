LEAVOY, Anna Rose

LEAVOY LEAVOY - Anna Rose Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 19, 2012, at age two, beloved daughter of Jason and Nicole (nee Liederhouse) Leavoy; cherished granddaughter of Jeffrey (Judith) Leavoy and Marie and James Liederhouse; adored niece of Amy (Bob) Cox, Julie (Kiel Szewczyk) and John Leavoy; dear cousin of Kyle, Ashlynd, Nicholas and Victoria Cox. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. If so desired, memorials may be made in Anna Rose's name to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Avenue, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or online at www.stbaldricks.org. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com