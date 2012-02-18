VAN JURA, Clara J. (Warzecha)

February 15, 2012, wife of the late Edward F. Van Jura; sister of the late Alice Warzecha and Jane S. Tangert; aunt of Valerie Jennings, Laurie Tangert, Gene Tangert, Joseph VanJura and several other nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 9:30 AM, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Villa Maria College or an animal rescue organization of your choice. Mrs. Van Jura was a registered nurse at the Buffalo VA Hospital for many years. On-line condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneral

Home.com.