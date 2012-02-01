SCHREIER, WILLIAM REMICK

SCHREIER SCHREIER - William Remick Passed away peacefully January 28, 2012 at age 53; beloved son of Elizabeth (nee Remick) Schreier and the late Peter B. Schreier; loving brother of Timothy B. Schreier of NYC, Trina (Rob) Schreier McKeever of NYC, Liza (Tim) Schreier Madden of Chicago; beloved uncle of Alex, Ben, Aidan, Finn, Cal and Nick. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral (corner of Church and Pearl St.) Buffalo, NY. If so desired, donations in Billy's memory may be made to Friends of the Night People, 394 Hudson Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. You may share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com