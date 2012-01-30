Double McCartney alert: Listen to Sir Paul's latest, watch his son on Letterman tonight

Here's NPR's "First Listen" to Paul McCartney's new album, "Kisses on the Bottom," a collection of pop standards, mostly from the 1940s, including "Paper Moon" and "Glory of Love." McCartney's 15th solo studio album, it will be released next Tuesday, Feb. 7. Earliest reviews say that the effort is charming but a little tame -- far from revolutionary. NPR's Stephen Thompson observes: "Paul McCartney has written or co-written so many standards, in The Beatles and beyond, that it's easy to forget he grew up loving music that wasn't his." Despite the two new original songs by McCartney, no new ground is broken here; this is not "The White Album," folks. But, ah, that voice...

Meanwhile, just a reminder: Sir Paul's son, James McCartney, a musician and songwriter in his own right, makes his U.S. television debut tonight on "Late Show with David Letterman" (11:35 p.m. on CBS)."