Diocese out $1 million; clerk held

A woman who had two theft convictions was unknowingly hired as a clerk by the Archdiocese of New and then spent more than seven years covertly writing hundreds of checks to a relative so she could steal more than $1 million in money used to oversee schools, prosecutors and the archdiocese said Monday.

By writing checks to her son yet logging them as payments for legitimate church expenses, Anita Collins acquired an extensive doll collection, $23,000 worth of clothes from Barney's and Brooks Brothers, $19,000 worth of items from an Irish gift shop and other luxuries while working a $35,000-to-$50,000-a-year job at the massive Catholic archdiocese, prosecutors said as she was arraigned on grand larceny and other charges.

"She held herself out to be a religious woman, going to church every day, yet behind their backs she would lie and steal," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Amy Justiniano said.

The white-haired Collins, 67, was being held on $750,000 bond. Defense lawyer Howard Simmons said Collins, who lives with a 30-year-old daughter with cancer, wasn't in a position to post the bail. "She's accepting her fate" of being jailed, at least for now, said Simmons, who added he might seek lower bail later. "She seems like a sweet lady (and is) very scared."

But prosecutors said Collins steadily stole from the church's Education Department by writing more than 450 checks to one of her sons, each check for less than $2,500 -- the threshold for needing a higher-up's approval, Justiniano said. Collins recorded them as payments for such items as utility bills or office supplies, archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling said.

Collins deposited the money into an account she shared with one of her sons, prosecutors said.

Most of the archdiocese for some years has had a system that would catch such discrepancies, but the Education Department, where Collins worked, adopted the system more recently, Zwilling said.

The money was stolen from accounts used to run a central office for some of the area's Catholic schools, Zwilling said. Between insurance and potential restitution, the archdiocese expects to recover the funds, he said.

Before the investigation, the archdiocese didn't know it had put a convicted thief in a job that involved issuing checks, Zwilling said.

Collins was convicted in 1999 of a felony charge of stealing more than $50,000 from a temporary staffing agency where she worked, and in 1986 of a misdemeanor count of stealing from another employer, Justiniano told a judge.

In those cases, Collins got probation.