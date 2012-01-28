Catholic Health embraces new concept for Medicare patients

You've heard of HMOs and PPOs. Now get ready for the ACO.

The new health reform law encourages doctors and hospitals to create something that could revolutionize care for Medicare patients -- the accountable care organization, or ACO.

Some physicians and hospitals are taking a wait-and-see approach to ACOs. Others question whether they will work. Still others, including the Catholic Health system in Buffalo, are fully embracing the concept.

The first round of ACOs nationwide are expected to launch in April, when Catholic Health hopes to enroll as many as 20,000 Medicare patients in its program.

"It has been like trying to rebuild an airplane while in flight. We are not going to be just a hospital anymore," said Joseph McDonald, chief executive officer of Catholic Health.

ACOs consist of groups of doctors, hospitals and others who form a network to coordinate care and measure performance for patients in the original Medicare program across multiple settings -- from the doctor's office and hospital to the home care agency and nursing home.

In an ACO, doctors and hospitals take on joint responsibility for the health of their patients and receive financial incentives to save money and meet quality targets by avoiding unnecessary tests and procedures, tracking patients as they navigate through the network, and doing a better job of providing preventive care. They also take on more financial risks if they don't meet those benchmarks.

That's different from the current fee-for-service payment system that critics say drives up costs by encouraging doctors and hospitals to perform more tests and procedures.

The unanswered question is whether ACOs can achieve enough savings as the government gradually squeezes Medicare to control costs, which are expected to soar as the Baby Boomer generation ages.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for 49 million elderly and disabled Americans. Spending on the program is projected to increase from $555 billion in 2011 to $903 billion in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The initial role of ACOs will be modest. Federal officials estimate that between 50 and 270 ACOs will form in the next three years to care for about 2 million Medicare beneficiaries, and that the networks could save Medicare up to $940 million in the first four years. The thinking goes that, if the concept works, ACOs will expand.

The Buffalo News sat down with McDonald and two others involved with Catholic Health's ACO -- Dennis R. Horrigan, chief executive officer of Catholic Medical Partners, and Dr. Michael Edbauer, chief medical officer of the physicians' network.

>Q: Why did Catholic Health create an ACO?

A: "The [health reform] act signaled that the federal government wanted to contract directly with us rather going through health plans. We're attracted to it because of the progress we have made in clinical integration," said Horrigan. "If this system is to change, it will be because providers learn to work together and make the decisions."

"At the highest level, ACOs are about improved care, lower costs and better patient experience, said Edbauer. "But, really, it's about adopting a team concept to coordinate care across a health system. The idea is to be focused more on outcomes of care instead of episodic care."

>Q: An ACO would not be possible without technological progress in recent years that allow for seamless communication, patient tracking, the sharing of data and performance measurement. Is Catholic Health ready?

A: "Over 85 percent of our doctors have an electronic medical record. We have put a lot of investment into information technology rather than bricks and mortar," said McDonald.

"We also invested in the people needed to train ourselves on how to use electronic medical records and other information technology," said Horrigan.

"An ACO is about not spending dollars where they are not needed. It's about ordering the right tests in the first place. It's a misnomer that health reform means less revenue. This is more about being better stewards of the system, and technology makes this more realistic," Edbauer said.

>Q: What are the biggest challenges to creating an ACO?

A: "Managing the payment systems -- we will be living with fee-for-service and this new model," said McDonald. "But also lack of confidence. We know the status quo can't survive in health care but wonder if the ACO movement is sustainable."

>Q: How will the patient experience change in an ACO?

A: "Patients won't see a big difference," said Horrigan. "But physician practices will look at quality measures and use a team-based approach, including dietitians, nutritionists, pharmacists and office-based nurses."

ACOs are only open to patients in original Medicare and not Medicare Advantage, which is operated through private health plans. Eligible patients will be enrolled automatically in an ACO, but will have the ability to opt out.

"We're hopeful we will have enough choice within our network to meet people's quality expectations," said Edbauer.

>Q: What's the difference between ACOs and HMOs, if both manage care?

A: "The difference is that, in an ACO, the doctors have more skin in the game. HMOs are one step removed from the care. The responsibility, not just the financial risk, should be in the hands of the people who do the work," said Edbauer. "It's managed care, but consumers will prefer their care managed by doctors instead of insurers."

>Q: Will doctors accept ACOs?

A: "Physicians want to provide the highest quality care and make the sort of living they have become accustomed to. If presented in the right way, ACOs can move doctors to a new paradigm," said Edbauer, noting that there may be little choice but to accept change given that reimbursement for Medicare, at best, is likely to remain flat.

>Q: What happens to ACOs if a new president stops implementation of the health care law?

A: "If not this, then what?" asked Edbauer. "We also use the phrase 'high-performing health system' when we talk about our ACO. It's a concept we have been working on for about six years, and it's much the same as an ACO: get the right patient to the right place at the right cost structure."

"The reality, regardless of the politics, is that we are unlikely to be paid more than we are being paid now, so we have to get our arms around our resources and find better ways to do this," said McDonald.

"In the future, no matter what, more financial risk for caring for patients is going to be transferred to hospitals," he said. "There is no proof that ACOs will work, but no system we put in place is going to bat 1,000. What we do know is there is good evidence that the status quo doesn't work."

