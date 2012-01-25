AROUND THE NATION

Exhibit gives voice to Jefferson's slaves

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Thomas Jefferson wrote "all men are created equal" to declare U.S. independence from Britain, yet he was also a lifelong slave owner who freed only nine of his more than 600 slaves during his lifetime.

That contradiction between ideals and reality is at the center of a new exhibit opening Friday as the Smithsonian Institution continues developing a national black history museum.

It offers a look at Jefferson's Monticello plantation in Virginia through the lives of six slave families and artifacts unearthed from where they lived.

The exhibit, "Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello: Paradox of Liberty," was developed with Monticello and will be on view at the National Museum of American History through mid-October. It includes a look at the family of Sally Hemings, a slave. Most historians now believe she had an intimate relationship with the third president and that he fathered her children.

***

Slim majority of voters approve of Walker

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A bare majority of Wisconsin voters approve of the job Republican Gov. Scott Walker is doing, according to the first poll since his organizers of a recall effort turned in a million signatures aimed at forcing a vote and ousting him from office.

Walker, who drew ire over his conservative agenda during his first year in office, also showed a slight lead or a lead when compared with four potential Democratic opponents, according to the Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

The poll showed 51 percent of 701 registered voters asked approve of Walker's performance, while 46 percent disapprove. The telephone poll was conducted Jan. 19-22, just after the signatures were submitted to election officials on Jan. 17, and has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Democrats and other groups have been particularly angry over Walker's successful push for a law that effectively ended collective bargaining rights for most public workers.

***

Airline to stop giving fliers prayer cards

SEATTLE (AP) -- Alaska Airlines is ending decades of giving passengers prayer cards with their meals, saying Wednesday the decision was made out of respect for all passengers.

Airline spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline heard from customers who preferred not to mix religion with transportation. The decision reflects respect for the diverse religious beliefs and cultural attitudes of Alaska Airlines' customers and employees, the company said in announcing the change.

"Some customers were comforted by the cards and some didn't feel religion was appropriate on the plane and preferred not to receive one," she said.

The cards began as a marketing ploy 30 years ago to differentiate the regional airline from its competitors.

The cards offer a short excerpt of a psalm from the Old Testament printed on a beautiful photograph. One current example includes this excerpt printed over a beach scene: "Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever."