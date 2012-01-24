PURVIS, Regina Borowski

PURVIS - Regina Borowski Of Kenmore, January 21, 2012, wife of the late Charles W. Purvis; dear mother of Elizabeth Purvis O'Hara, John W. (Sherrie) Purvis of Littleton, CO; loving grandmother of Erin O'Hara (Michael O'Connor), Steven (Candace) Meinke, Kathleen Antoncich; great-grandmother of Kenneth Gordon, Nicholas Meinke and Christopher Ewald; sister of the late Natalie Homjak, Henry Borowski; aunt of Diana (Arthur) Papaj; great-aunt of Terri Bahne and Adam Papaj; also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where funeral will be held Friday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's R.C. Church at 10:30 AM. Regina was a Master Swimmer with Niagara District U.S. Master's Swimming. Memorials to U.S.M.S. Swimming Saves Lives at www.usms.org/swimmingsaveslives are preferred.