GERLACH, Bernard L., Jr.

GERLACH - Bernard L., Jr. January 22, 2012, of Cheektowaga, NY, survived by Gertrude (Weiskopff) Gerlach; dear father of Rochelle and Craig Gerlach; grandfather of Devin, Morgan and Shannon; great-grandfather of Karisma; brother of Robert (Diane), Mary and the late Joseph (Beverly) Gerlach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday 3-7 PM. Mr. Gerlach was an employee at Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital for over 30 years and an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era.