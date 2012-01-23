Dylan as a poet, prankster

Since that day in August 2002, when Bob Dylan arrived on stage at the Erie County Fair as an off-stage announcer introduced him with words I'd penned for a Gusto cover story a few days previous, I've been asked repeatedly what it felt like to have Dylan "borrow" something I'd written.

"Weird, and pretty cool," would be the gist of my response.

Over time, the whole trip has become even more strange. Ten years on, and Dylan is still using that paragraph to herald his arrival on stage. He's used it all over the world by now, and part of it shows up in the accompanying story on "Chimes of Freedom."

Greil Marcus, a writer idol of mine, referred to the "intro" as "boilerplate" in an Editor & Publisher piece, a description that, try as I might, I couldn't interpret as complimentary. Others seemed to feel it was a joke, one Dylan was chuckling over at my expense. I'm more than fine with that.

I meant the paragraph as a tongue-in-cheek, encyclopedia-style entry, wrapping up a few well-worn Dylan cliches, and throwing a ribbon on top that put him in the present tense, as a still-vibrant musician and songwriter working beneath the myth.

In fact, the general thrust of the story focused on the surreal nature of an artist of Dylan's magnitude playing between pig races and fried dough feeding frenzies at the county fair in Hamburg. Or at least, it felt surreal to me, especially when I heard through the public address system:

"The poet laureate of rock 'n' roll. The voice of the promise of the '60s counterculture. The guy who forced folk into bed with rock, who donned makeup in the '70s and disappeared into a haze of substance abuse, who emerged to 'find Jesus,' who was written off as a has-been by the end of the '80s, and who suddenly shifted gears and released some of the strongest music of his career beginning in the late '90s Ladies and gentlemen, Columbia recording artist Bob Dylan."

I've always assumed that Dylan thought this was funny. It certainly made me chuckle when I wrote it.

It's obvious by now that Dylan doesn't think particularly highly of people who do what I do for a living, and who can blame him? They've overpraised him, torn him apart, insisted he be the "voice of a generation," then suggested he'd grown too old and should get off the stage. In between, they pried into his personal life when he'd made it plain this terrain was off-limits. Maybe this whole thing is just about Dylan arriving on stage with a smirk directed toward music journalists. Again, that would be fine with me.

As this new box set makes abundantly obvious, everyone has their own Bob Dylan -- their own version of the man, the myth and the music. I'm honored he's used this intro, whatever the reason. It convinced me that, as brilliant as his writing has been and as important as it should be to generation after generation, there has always been a bit of the Merry Prankster in the man. That's something we should be eager to pass on as well.

