'Reclaiming' project has openings

Just Buffalo Literary Center and CEPA Gallery are accepting winter and spring enrollment for Reclaiming Buffalo, an after-school Writing with Light education project.

The program teaches students how to photograph homes they would like to see transformed and teaches them to do so using Adobe Photo-Shop software. They also will compose a poem or essay reflecting their experience.

Students ages 11 to 16 are eligible and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to sign up is two weeks before the session begins.

Session 1 will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Tuesday and running through Feb. 16; Session 2, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20-24; Session 3, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 28 to March 22; Session 4, 9 a.m. to noon April 9-13; and Session 5, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 17 to May 15.

For more details, contact Just Buffalo's Barbara Cole at 861-9973 or bcole@justbuffalo.org, or CEPA's Lauren Tent at 856-2717 or lauren@cepagallery.com.

email: citydesk@buffnews.com