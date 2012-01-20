LUME, Vincent P.

LUME - Vincent P. January 15, 2012, after a brief illness, husband of Emelia (nee DiLappo) and the late Joanna (nee Durso); father of John (Donna), JoAnne (David) Taylor, Vincent and the late Janice Higgins; grandfather of Lori Ann Staufenberger, Jodi Lynn (Scott) Burnett and Stacey Machowiak; great-grandfather of Greyton and Leanna Burnett and Shane Bellanca; brother of Rose (Norm) Winiecki, Mary (Fred) Aldinger and the late John, Philomena (late Edward) Bigiers, Virginia (late Dan) Cocca, Anthony (late Dorothy) and Joseph (Phyllis) Lume; stepfather of Sam (Dolly) and Dan (Alice) Lauricella and Cynthia (Michael) Falzone. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster, on Saturday, January 21 at 9 AM.