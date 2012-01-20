Bledsoe looks back fondly on his Bills tenure

Drew Bledsoe remembers his time in Western New York fondly and holds Buffalo Bills fans in high regard.

Bledsoe, one of four honorary captains for the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, called Bills fans "ultra-loyal."

"I had a great time in Buffalo," said Bledsoe, who played for the Bills from 2002-04. "The fans in Buffalo are so ultra-loyal and after having that rivalry for a bunch of years and them not liking me so much and I didn't like them very much going there and feeling welcome like I was and playing there for a few years, I really enjoyed it. I really have some great affection for that organization and for particularly the fans of Buffalo. I wish them all the best."

There seems to be a greater appreciation for Bledsoe in New England than ever before. A tremendously gifted passer, Bledsoe was knocked for making as many poor plays as he did big ones, a reputation that followed him to Buffalo. But he was a two-time All-Pro selection with the Patriots, who honored the 1993 No. 1 overall pick by placing him in the franchise's Hall of Fame.

Bledsoe joins former Patriots Troy Brown, Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi as honorary captains.

"It's been a real honor this year to, first of all go through the Hall of Fame thing, and then to get the call the other day from Mr. [Robert] Kraft to have me come back and be an honorary captain," Bledsoe said. "It's been a real honor and a lot of fun."

Bledsoe originally was scheduled to attend a party for a grade-school friend who turns 40 today until Kraft urged him to attend Sunday's game.

"I had to call and apologize, but I told [his friend] I would wave to him during the coin toss," Bledsoe said. "Hopefully he'll forgive me."

***

The Ravens have to do a better job of establishing Ray Rice as an offensive presence than they did last week against Houston.

Baltimore's leading rusher and receiver, Rice ran 21 times for 60 yards -- an average of 2.9 yards a carry -- with a long of just 9 yards -- and four receptions for 60 yards. To keep New England's potent offense off the field, Rice has to be more of a factor in the run game.

"That's who we are, that's what we do," Ravens offensive coordinator Cam Cameron said. "Our offense is still evolving to some degree, but it's built for this division. We've tried to build this offense to win a division championship first, and then a conference championship second, and then on from there. A big part of that in this division is being able to run the football."

The running game is an underrated element of the Ravens, who ranked 10th in the NFL with 1,996 yards and an average of 4.3 yards a carry. Rice rushed for a career-high 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Rice has enjoyed success before against New England in the postseason when he ran for 159 yards and scored twice in a 33-14 Ravens win in a January 2010 wild-card game. Rice set the tone with an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

"He obviously has the speed to go outside and the speed to go the distance," New England coach Bill Belichick said. "He reads blocks well, he's got good vision, excellent receiver and they use him on screens and check downs and things like that. He's a good all-around player."'

***

Bill Walsh would get away from football by 9 p.m. the night before a game while Jimmy Johnson obsessed over details right up until kickoff. Belichick's pregame ritual falls somewhere in between.

"It depends on the situation," he said. "There are games where on Saturday night you stay up and want to go through something one more time. Then there's Saturday nights when you watch a college game on TV or you just go to bed early and get a good night's sleep and start in the morning. It's just how you feel at that point and time."

In the end, it comes down to his comfort level of certain aspects of the game plan.

"Sometimes you go through the Saturday night meeting with the players and something comes up and if you're not sure then they're probably not sure and you need to go back and do it one more time," Belichick said. "I'm not going to be able to get to sleep until [I say], 'I have to get this straight in my head before I can get it to them.' "

***

Former Bills wideout Lee Evans had Baltimore's longest play from scrimmage against Houston -- a 30-yard reception -- but that's pretty much the highlight of his injury-plagued season. Evans, who was traded for a fourth-round pick, had just four catches for 74 yards in the regular season.

"It's one play," Evans told the Baltimore Sun this week. "It feels good to make a play, but we're going to need a little bit more down the stretch here in these next few games as they get bigger and bigger."

***

Safety Ed Reed remains the only Raven listed on the injury report and he's probable.

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (knee) is questionable along with guard Logan Mankins (knee), linebackers Rob Ninkovich (hip), Tracy White (abdomen) and Brandon Spikes (knee) and tackles Nate Solder (concussion) and Sebastian Vollmer (back, foot).

Listed as probable for New England are wide receiver Deion Branch (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), safety Patrick Chung (knee), linebacker Dane Fletcher (thumb), tight end Aaron Hernandez (concussion), safety James Ihedigbo (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kyle Love (ankle).

