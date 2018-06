HEUBACH, Debra (Reesor)

HEUBACH - Debra (nee Reesor)

December 25, 2011, beloved wife of the late Richard Heubach; loving daughter of Beatrice Swayne; cousin of Rick Maynard, Cynthia (Kenneth) Sutton and David (Kristie) Maynard. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.