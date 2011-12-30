Dolphins' Bush will miss game against Jets

MIAMI -- Reggie Bush's impressive season-long display of durability has ended with a knee injury.

The Miami Dolphins' running back will miss their finale Sunday against the New York Jets. He was ruled out by coach Todd Bowles after missing practice for the third consecutive day Friday.

Bush, a 1,000-yard rusher this year for the first time in his six-year career, hurt his right knee late in last week's loss at New England.

Bush's absence Sunday likely means more work for rookie Daniel Thomas, although he has been nursing a knee injury, too. The game is meaningless for the Dolphins (5-10), but the Jets (8-7) still have a shot at the playoffs.

After five years with New Orleans, Bush joined the Dolphins this season intent on showing he could handle the role of an every-down running back, and he did just that. He leads Miami with 1,086 yards rushing, many coming on dashes between the tackles.

His 216 carries were easily a career high, and he also made 43 catches for 296 yards. His seven touchdowns led the team.

"I already knew all the tools were there," the former Heisman Trophy winner said Thursday. "It was just about the opportunity. I had that opportunity coming here and tried to make the most of it."

Bush's average of 5.0 yards per rush is the highest for a 1,000-yard runner this year.

***

Packers missing trio

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers will be without three key players on offense in Sunday's game against Detroit.

Running back James Starks of Niagara Falls (knee/ankle), receiver/kick returner Randall Cobb (groin) and receiver Greg Jennings (knee), who has missed the last two games, won't play in the regular-season finale.

Coach Mike McCarthy would not say Friday whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sit the game out.

"The most important thing with Aaron is he's ready to play," McCarthy said. "It's important for the quarterbacks, we repped all three of them this week. So I'd like to see all three of them play in the game, is the initial plan as we started the week."

***

Around the league

*Arizona defensive tackle Darnell Dockett has been fined $15,000 by the NFL for hitting Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton below the knees last weekend and another $15,000 for a horse-collar tackle on Bengals running back Bernard Scott.

*Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has had successful surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews.