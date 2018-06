GORE, Bernard E.

GORE - Bernard E. December 26, 2011; age 80; of Ogdensburg, NYwill be held on Friday, December 30, 2011 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2011 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at FRARY FUNERAL HOME.