TUCHOLSKI, Carol A. (Biniaszewski)

TUCHOLSKI - Carol A. (nee Biniaszewski)

December 18, 2011, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Tucholski; dearest mother of Lawrence (Michael Litten) Tucholski, Tammy L. (Richard) Tibollo, James J. (Michelle) Tucholski; loving grandmother of Thomas, Morgan, Jameson and Julia; beloved sister of Alice (Arthur) Adamczak, Joseph (Kathy) Biniaszewski, Tina (Joseph) Czajkowski, the late Robert, Patricia and Michaeline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo Inc. and cancer research. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC.