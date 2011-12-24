Y branches gear up for week of fun

Five YMCA Buffalo Niagara branches in Erie County and the Y in Niagara Falls are offering free family activities in their Winter Recess - Family Style campaign this week.

From Monday through Saturday, there will be swim lesson evaluations, a family adventure room, preschool specialty class demonstrations, family Zumba, family-friendly cycling, scavenger hunts, a family Lego-building contest, gymnastics, basketball, floor hockey and a family game day. There also will be tours and fitness classes.

Participating are the Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca (674-9622); Ken-Ton Family YMCA, 535 Belmont Ave., Town of Tonawanda (874-5051); Northeast Family YMCA, 4433 Main St., Snyder (839-2543); Ellicott-Masten Family YMCA, 585 William St. (845-5440); and the Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave. (875-1283).

The Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, will host a series of free public programs for people of all ages all week, as well. Among the offerings are a family swim and gym program from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and family-friendly Zumba classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For a complete schedule of activities, call 285-8491.

Univera, Independent Health and BlueCross BlueShield provide support for some of the health and wellness programs at the YMCA. The Y also offers financial help for those who qualify.

Those who decide to become YMCA members between Monday and Jan. 31 can save as much as $100 on fees. The YMCA Buffalo Niagara also offers financial assistance. Visit www.ymcabuffaloniagara.org.

