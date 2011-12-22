AROUND THE STATE

Bid to rescue deer ends with DWI charge

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) -- Trying to save an injured deer at Christmastime is admirable. But police said Thursday a suburban Rochester man was drunk behind the wheel when he tried to drive a deer he'd hit to a hospital.

Police said Andrew Caswell, 29, of Greece, ran into the deer around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a rural road in the suburban Rochester town. He and three companions argued over what to do with the injured animal. Caswell decided to take it to a hospital, so they put it in the trunk and drove off.

While en route, an officer alerted to the accident pulled the car over and discovered the deer had died.

Police said Caswell's blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit. He was released with a court appearance ticket.

***

Powdered caffeine spurs warning

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Charles E. Schumer said Thursday a breathable caffeine product that is about to hit stores in New York and Boston could be dangerous to young people.

The New York Democrat said the product called AeroShot Pure Energy should be reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He said he fears it will be used as a club drug so that people can drink until they drop.

The AeroShot is a Chapstick-sized canister that lets users inhale caffeine in powdered form. Its manufacturer, Breathable Foods, said each AeroShot contains as much caffeine as a cup of coffee plus B vitamins.

***

Redistricting deal brings inmates 'home'

ALBANY (AP) -- Senate and Republican leaders have struck a deal to count 46,043 of the state's 58,000 prison inmates as potential voters back in their home neighborhoods for the purpose of redrawing election districts, an assemblyman said Thursday.

John McEneny, an Albany Democrat, said the deal struck in the last 48 hours with the Senate is the result of extensive computer analysis and negotiation over which prisoners could be clearly identified with their previous voting districts.

A court ruled earlier this month in a case brought by GOP senators that prisoners can be counted in their last home districts, mostly in Democratic New York City, rather than their prisons, most of which are in upstate Republican areas. But the impact wasn't clear until this deal.

The agreement shifts some political power to urban Democratic districts from sparsely populated upstate areas.