Man struck by van 'very critical

A Niagara Street man was fighting for his life late tonight at the Erie County Medical Center after he was struck by a van near La Nova Pizzeria on West Ferry Street, according to Buffalo Police reports.

The 47-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, was apparently crossing West Ferry near 19th Street in a northbound direction about 4:45 p.m. when he paused in the middle of the road to look both ways and then proceeded into the path of the eastbound vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Richmond Avenue man, police said.

The man who was struck was described by police as in "very critical condition."

The driver of the car was not charged, however police accident investigators were continuing to probe the incident late tonight.

[Published: 9:51 PM]

[Updated: 9:59 PM]