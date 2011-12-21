Live blog of at-large candidate interviews at 3 p.m.

Nineteen people applied for the at-large seat on the School Board. A few have been disqualified for residency issues or lack of a complete application, but more than a dozen are expected to interview with the board today.

Here's an overview of the people who applied.

Get to know them even better today during their interviews with the board -- join me at 3 p.m. (and for several hours after that) for a live blog of all the interviews.

Live blog of at-large candidate interviews

- Mary Pasciak

facebook.com/mary.pasciak twitter.com/SchoolZoneBlog mpasciak@buffnews.com