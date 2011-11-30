GAWEL, Stanley M.

GAWEL - Stanley M. November 27, 2011; of Williamsville, NY; beloved husband of Sharon T. (nee Szymanski) Gawel; dearest father of Martin, Daniel (Jenny), Dominic (Tracey) and Michael Gawel; dear grandfather of Allissa, Kaylee, Martin, Jr., Joey, Angela and two great-grandchildren; brother of Charlotte and Emily; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday 6-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:45 AM and from SS. Peter & Paul Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.