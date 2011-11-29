ASSESSOR MEETINGS: The Town of Lancaster assessor is holding two public meetings at which town residents can learn more about filing for or renewing property-tax exemptions. Depew residents can meet with Dave Marrano at noon today in the Depew Senior Citizens Center, 85 Manitou St.; residents of the village and town of Lancaster can meet with him at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Town of Lancaster Senior Citizens Center, 100 Oxford Ave. People seeking a new, or renewed, property-tax exemption from the town must file by March 1. The Basic STAR exemption, for taxpayers under 65, and the veteran's exemption do not have to be renewed, but other exemptions such as the Enhanced STAR for seniors do. Call Marrano at 683-1311 or email him at dmarrano@lancasterny.com for more information.

HOLIDAY EXHIBIT: 464 Gallery will host its First Friday Holiday Group Show from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday through Dec. 31. The gallery is at 464 Amherst St. in Buffalo. The exhibit includes fine art from the gallery's membership and dozens of guest artists for the holidays. For more information, call 983-2112 or visit www.464Gallery.com.

ELDERS LUNCHEON: A Convening of the Elders luncheon and community discussion will be held at noon Saturday in the Pratt Willert Community Center, 422 Pratt St. Samuel L. Radford III, vice president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, will moderate, and a free lunch will be provided by Umoja Marketplace. The event is sponsored by the Community Action Organization of Erie County.

TEA PARTY EVENT: The Tea Party Coalition will co-sponsor Buffalo Liberty's Rock the Vote for Liberty Concert Festival from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, at Club W, 199 Delaware Ave. Full event details can be found online at www.BuffaloLiberty.org.