Holiday shoppers flock to Web; Cyber Monday was a hit with consumers, trade group says

Shoppers seem to be as enthusiastic about shopping on their computers and smartphones on Cyber Monday as they were about finding deals over the weekend.

Online sales on Cyber Monday, which was started in 2005 by a retail trade group to encourage Americans to shop online on the Monday after Thanksgiving, were up midafternoon by 15 percent from a year ago, according to data from IBM Benchmark. Meanwhile, sales from mobile devices were up 7.4 percent. The group did not give dollar amounts.

The Cyber Monday numbers point to Americans' growing comfort with using their personal computers, tablets and smartphones to shop. Over the past few years, big chains like Walmart, the world's largest retailer, have been offering more and better incentives like hourly deals and free shipping, to capitalize on that trend. It's important for retailers to make a good showing during the holiday shopping season, a time when they can make up to 40 percent of their annual revenue.

On Monday, Amazon offered its bigger, more expensive Kindle DX for $259, or $120 off the regular price. Express, a clothing chain, was giving 30 percent off and free shipping on all online orders. And Walmart, which has been calling it "Cyber Week" in ads, was offering an LG 47-inch LED TV for $879, or $320 off the regular price.

"Cyber Monday is far more exciting to me than Black Friday," said Jamie Minoso, a 40-year-old English teacher from Alabama. "I do not enjoy the traffic and chaos involved in shopping at a mall."

To be sure, the strong start to Cyber Monday, created by a unit of the National Retail Federation, follows an even stronger kickoff to the holiday shopping season over the weekend. Americans shopped in record numbers, driven by earlier store openings and a push by retailers for online sales.

A record 226 million shoppers visited stores and websites during the four-day holiday weekend starting Thanksgiving Day, up from 212 million last year, according to the NRF. And sales on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, rose 7 percent to $11.4 billion, the largest amount ever, according to ShopperTrak, which gathers stores' data.

Online sales were strong even over the weekend. Thirty-eight percent of all purchases were made online this year, up from 31 percent to 32 percent last year, said Sherif Mityas, partner in the retail practice of A.T. Kearney.

It won't be clear until today how well retailers ultimately fared on Cyber Monday. But last year, sales on the day topped $1 billion for the first time, making it the heaviest day of online spending ever.