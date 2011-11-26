A big boost for small businesses

Shoppers hunting for Christmas presents responded in gratifying numbers to Saturday's campaign to spend at locally owned shops -- from the small intersection at Clarence Center to Williamsville's Main Street and Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

"When you go in a small store, you don't see [merchandise] duplicated other places," said Carol Pumm, outside Yours Truly stationery and gift shop on Goodrich Road in Clarence. Her bag contained a $5 lip gloss that looked like a small winter boot, complete with white fur trim, and a free roll of paisley gift wrap that was part of the shop's promotion on Small Business Saturday -- an effort to help these businesses get a share of the multibillion-dollar holiday retail sales season.

The national campaign, now in its second year, was developed by American Expresss and deliberately sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year, Small Business Saturday featured TV commercials that fit in with buy-local promotions championed by local business association Buffalo First, which has about 130 mom-and-pop businesses as members.

"I hope that people [start to] bypass Black Friday and go right to Small Business Saturday," said Sarah Bishop, Business First executive director. "I hope that becomes the new, pervasive American tradition."

For the owner of Yours Truly, the publicity really did seem to bring in shoppers on Saturday, with temperatures near 60 degrees.

"I didn't realize how much you can live and die by Christmas," said Linda Carpenter, who opened the shop three years ago. Once Thanksgiving passes, she puts up lights, plays holiday music, and holds a Saturday "open house" with Christmas cookies, cheese and crackers and ginger ale punch.

"This idea of Small Business Saturday is wonderful," she said. "We don't even accept American Express."

At Clayton's toy store on Main Street in Amherst, owner Bruce Roberts said Saturday's emphasis on buying local for the holidays was given a helpful boost by politicians, including Rep. Kathleen C. Hochul, D-Amherst, and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"I think people are more aware of it this year," said Roberts, who employs 13 and has seen business slow in a weakened economy. Shopping this Saturday seemed about as intense as last year, which was good, he said, considering that the economy doesn't seem quite as good as last year.

As Mike DiSarno stood at the counter to pay for a stack of toys in boxes, he said the push to spend at small local businesses led him to Clayton's. While he lives in New York City, he grew up in Western New York and was home visiting for the holiday. He made a point of visiting the eclectic toy store he used to visit when it was on Elmwood Avenue.

He and his wife found a pile of unique gifts for their 2-year-old daughter: A set of wooden stir-fry vegetables, a toy medical kit, a set of small plastic horses and a sparkly silver purse with unicorn that neighed when squeezed.

"It's not plastic junk," he said, "like we see at the mall."

On Elmwood Avenue, parking spots were scarce and the sidewalks full.

For Joanne Dina, owner of the clothing shop Anna Grace, Friday had been record-breaking, and she was dangerously low on dresses. She had had six $148 numbers with black tulle skirts and a patterned knit, sleeveless top, and now there were three.

"I'm actually panicking because I'm running out," she said.

Amy Blair stepped out of the store with her daughter and said she was feeling inspired by all the shoppers and the decorated wreaths on the streetlight poles.

She had a list of favorite places she intended to visit -- from Lotions & Potions to Atelier clothing boutique, Everything Elmwood gift shop and Spot Coffee.

Blair said it was scary to think that she had not yet bought a single Christmas present, but she had to be in the mood. Being on Elmwood was helping, even though her progress was slowed because she kept running into old friends.

"Even if I don't buy anything today, at least it's getting me in the right groove," she said. "Local shopping -- I think it's the way to go."

