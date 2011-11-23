NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

> NIAGARA FALLS

Holiday Market extravaganza kicks off at noon Friday

NIAGARA FALLS -- The Niagara Holiday Market, a 36-day food, clothing and craft festival, kicks off at noon Friday in the heart of downtown.

More than 50 specialty food and craft vendors will set up on Old Falls Street, between the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel and Niagara Falls State Park.

National vendors will join regional vendors Tony Walker & Co., Menne Nursery, Downtown Chic, Delish! Elmwood and others from noon to 8 p.m.

The festival runs from Friday to New Year's Day.

It also will feature an outdoor ice rink and Santa's workshop.

> NIAGARA UNIVERSITY

Castellani Art Museum closed today, Friday

LEWISTON -- The Castellani Art Museum on the campus of Niagara University will be closed today and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, but it will be open Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will be the last chance to see the popular folk arts exhibit called "Through Polish-American Eyes: The Art of Alice Wadowski Bak," which closes Sunday.

Admission is free.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"The Castellani Art Museum is a great place to visit with friends or family who are in town for the Thanksgiving holiday," said Susan Clements, coordinator of community relations for the museum.

> BOTANICAL GARDENS

Annual poinsettia show opening this weekend

Everything's coming up poinsettias this weekend in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in South Park.

The annual Poinsettia Show opens Friday and continues through Jan. 1 with 17 varieties -- including Picasso, Marble and Lipstick Pink -- on display throughout the conservatory.

At the same time, an expanded Garden Railway Exhibit will debut. Double the size of the previous train layout, it features two trains, one of which is Thomas the Tank Engine.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The gardens will close at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas.

> COMMUNITY

Credit union to award six $1,000 scholarships

Western Division Federal Credit Union is planning to award six $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors.

Applicants will be each be judged on an essay submission, their cumulative scholastic achievement, community service and leadership.

In addition, one applicant who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to his or her community will be awarded a $500 scholarship.

Western Division is a nonprofit financial cooperative that provides financial services to individuals from more than 300 employer groups, unions, churches and associations.

To apply for a scholarships, applicants may call 632-9328, or visit online at www.westerndivision.org.