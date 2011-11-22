HARDING, Betty Jane (Weigand)

November 20, 2011, of Grand Island; beloved wife of the late Bill Harding; loving mother of Douglas W. (Patricia) Harding and Marcia A. (the late David) Hagerty; cherished grandmother of Daniel (Crystal) Harding and Kari (Daniel) Klos; devoted great grandmother of Chase and Calli Harding and Madison Klos; sister of the late Edward Weigand, Jr. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Grand Island Fire Co. Mrs. Harding was a member of St. Stephen's Church, St. Stephen's Altar Society, Ladies Of Charity and Grand Island Golden Agers.