COX, Thomas B.

COX - Thomas B. November 18, 2011, beloved husband of Agnes (Sullivan) Cox; dearest father of Thomas D., Kevin M., Nancy, Christopher D. (Nancy) and Jennifer; loving grandfather of Maxwell Leatherbarrow, Connor and Emma Cox; brother of the late Blanche (late Wendell) Rice, late Beatrice (late Wayne) Rice and the late George Berwyn (Dorothy) Cox; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd, (corner Red Jacket Pkwy), where a service will be held Tuesday at 9 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed John XXIII Church (Arcade St. and Harlem Rd.) at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Tom was a Metallurgist Supervisor retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp.