Saying 'Thanks!', one way or another This unique American holiday is one when people of all faiths -- or no religion at all -- can agree on the need to be thankful

At 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, as the front-runners of the Turkey Trot are circling Niagara Square, an even older ritual begins a few feet away at St. Anthony of Padua Church.

There, Father Secondo Casarotto celebrates a Solemn High Mass for Thanksgiving. The Mass is in Latin and at the end, as incense rises, Casarotto chants the Te Deum, an ancient prayer of thanks.

This has been part of my Thanksgiving for three years. I get up early, prep the turkey for the oven and head on over. The first time my non-Catholic husband saw me heading out the door, he was puzzled.

"Where are you going?" he asked.

Sheepishly: "To church."

"But Thanksgiving is a civil holiday."

And it is.

At the same time, it is kind of a paradox. When you give thanks, you are thanking someone, right?

It sounds simple, but in our increasingly diverse society, it is not. The horse knew the way to carry the sleigh, but it's getting harder for humans to know how to carry off Thanksgiving with grace.

Speaking of grace, at one Thanksgiving, the family gathering included two agnostics, plus a Buddhist yogi. Nevertheless, someone jumped in with the traditional Catholic blessing: "Bless us, O Lord, and these Thy gifts, which we are about to receive from Thy bounty, through Christ Our Lord, Amen."

The non-Catholics just sat there.

There was probably a more inclusive way to do things. But what?

Like Bon Appetit's variety of stuffing possibilities, that enigma grows ever more complex.

Brian Geary, a partner with Courier Capital Corporation, has a family that is all over the map, faithwise. There are practicing Catholics and nominal Catholics. His wife, Anuja, is Hindu. A close cousin married a Muslim man.

Everyone gets along. Everyone is close. But on Thanksgiving, giving thanks has been lost in the shuffle.

Geary and his wife have breakfast on Thanksgiving with her parents. "Her father retired from Roswell Park [Cancer Institute]. They don't have any family here really," he says. Though longtime Americans, his Hindu in-laws are not attached to Thanksgiving because for years they good-naturedly worked the holiday, filling in for colleagues who wanted the day off.

In the evening the clan converges without ceremony on Quaker Bonnet in Allentown. "My cousins are friends with the owners," Geary explains.

The meal is convivial but casual. "It's weird, because we spend it half with people we don't already know," Geary confesses. He laughs. "I'm starting to recognize some of them."

There is no blessing.

> Distinctly American

It didn't start that way. Abraham Lincoln was touchingly pious, invoking God's name repeatedly, as he proclaimed the first national fixed day of Thanksgiving in 1863.

The Civil War was raging. Carole Emberton, an assistant professor of history at the University at Buffalo who specializes in that era, says Lincoln hoped to pull citizens together.

"He was reminding them that, despite the hardships they had endured, the monumental loss of life, the toll it had already exacted [and] was going to exact -- 1864 was the bloodiest year of the war -- that the country still remains, the union had still persevered, had not been attacked by a foreign power, a real fear at the time," Emberton says.

"To a large extent, law and order had been maintained, despite riots. He wanted to build up public morale."

A unifying day for giving thanks -- it is an optimistic, distinctly American idea.

"This is the one unique American holiday," reflects Joan Brown Campbell, director of the Department of Religion at Chautauqua Institution.

"I've never thought about that this is not a religious holiday," says Campbell, a Baptist minister. "And in some ways, that's its great gift."

That notion struck her only recently.

"Last year, my granddaughter was at a semester abroad in Scotland. We did Thanksgiving [there] for her and her friends. We had a terrible time finding a turkey," she laughs. But the dinner, she rejoices, was a success. "We had Africans, Asians, Muslims, Jews, 14 young people. They had never seen pumpkin pie!

"It was out of that that I realized, this is one holiday when our religions don't separate us. It is rooted in thanksgiving for the harvest, for the gifts that come to us through God's good graces."

> 'Our gift is, we're here'

Campbell, like Lincoln an optimist, paints a rosy picture of Thanksgiving.

"The one thing I think about Thanksgiving -- and I've had Thanksgiving in a Muslim house, in a Jewish house -- there's always a prayer, even more than at Christmas," she says. "There are not these religious distinctions (at Thanksgiving)."

For others, it's not that simple.

A lot of people, like Geary's family, forgo the blessing. Most people will find lots of acquaintances who never pray -- who are, perhaps, anti-religion.

And if our faiths do not separate us, other beliefs can.

Campbell, confronted with these concerns, hesitates. Then she laughs -- and fesses up.

"The most awkward meal I ever had, we had two American Indians for guests," she says. "They were very conscious of their Native American heritage, and their memories of the first Thanksgiving were not all that great."

How did Campbell smooth things?

"We had a real discussion about it," she says.

"I happen to be the descendant of someone who signed the Declaration of Independence. I said, our gift is, we're here today. Our heritage is, we would perhaps not have been friends back on the land. It makes you conscious of the different ways in which we come to this country."

Erik Seeman, a history professor at UB who specializes in the Puritan era, would agree with those sentiments.

"What kids draw when they draw Thanksgiving pictures -- it obviously simplifies what happened," he says.

But he adds that the idea of the English settlers and the Native Americans joining in a harvest feast was accurate.

Both groups had reason to feel deeply thankful. Before the arrival of the Pilgrims, the Indians had weathered an epidemic. "Everyone had lost a loved one," Seeman says.

The Pilgrims, upon reaching America, had their own tragedies. "Half died the first winter," Seeman says. "They showed up in November. They can't plant, they don't have supplies. So they sit there and starve over the winter.

"The next year, 1621, they have a good harvest. People are of course elated. They're very thankful."

> Cheap and easy

Though most of us have not known such hardship, the Thanksgiving menu is a reminder of times when simple things meant a lot. The meal is easy to make. It is also cheap.

"You can make dressing out of old bread," says Campbell. "When we think of it, it's a peasant meal."

Every year, Buffalo's International Institute briefs new arrivals on Thanksgiving.

"Cranberry sauce does not go over well," admits Denise Beehag, director of refugee resettlement.

But almost everything else is familiar. "Sweet potatoes are popular, especially in Burmese culture. Most every culture has corn. Every culture has some kind of a root vegetable they cook, mash or cut up. Everyone has some version of a turkey, or they have other birds."

One Thanksgiving staple, though unfamiliar, has surprise appeal.

"They like the whipped cream in the [spray] cans," Beehag confesses. "That's very popular. It's kind of cool, it's sweet and it tastes good."

Thanksgiving's simplicity has helped shield it from commercialization.

"We're not celebrating the great things we can buy," says Campbell. "I always say this, it is a lovely holiday. It has a tenderness to it. You're not distracted by buying gifts It's a time when families sit together, talk together."

The charm and simplicity can pull people together. It's the reason Seeman, the UB professor, looks forward to the Thanksgiving he shares with his family in New Jersey.

"I'm an atheist, but Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday," he says. "Because it's completely uncommercialized.

"Every year my brother flies out from Colorado. We have an annual family reunion. And all this occurs within a deeply thankful atmosphere, but an entirely secular one. We go around the table and say what we're thankful for. My two daughters have been doing this since they were 0."

Nathan Bupp, vice president of communications for the Institute for Science and Human Values, eagerly joins his family for Thanksgiving in Florida. Hee, to, feels thankful.

"We're very lucky," he declares. "We can speak our minds. There is a plurality of opinions. When there's something in the government that's really wrong, democratic procedures are such that wisdom prevails. These are all things that a purely secular person, not offering up a religious thanks, can acknowledge.

He adds, "It's normally the more aggressive, strident atheists who are against celebration of these holidays."

> Brother Fire, Sister Water

Cindy Post Sennings of the Emily Post Institute has some advice on how to achieve a harmonious holiday.

The great-granddaughter of Emily Post, she points out that giving thanks is at the center of civility.

"Giving thanks is one of the key elements of what we do," she says. "Giving thanks is something that slips away from us and we don't do. I think it's wonderful that we focus for a day on the notion of giving thanks."

When it comes to faith differences, Sennings is in the trenches with everyone else.

"We always go to my brother-in-law's house," she says. "We have 15 to 20 people. One of my brothers-in-law is a practicing Buddhist. I'm a Congregationalist. We've got some atheists."

But she believes Thanksgiving offers a tradition all may share.

"Don't forget that even at the first Thanksgiving, the Puritans invited all the Native Americans," she says. "There was at least a diversity of two at that meal."

Treat that occasional anti-Thanksgiving activist with charity, Sennings advises. "Maybe they shouldn't have come to a Thanksgiving feast," she says. But use tact. "If it's a family member or a good friend, you might not put out cutout pilgrims. That might set someone off."

Should differences arise, stay calm.

"I think you just say, 'Why can't we think about it in context of today?' Should someone bring up a hot topic, say, 'I know that's a strong idea for you, but maybe we should talk about it afterwards and enjoy the meal.'

"Change the topic -- 'I'm just amazed you could get fresh cranberries.' "

And the question of saying grace?

If the perfect moment passes, don't despair. It ain't over till it's over, as the saying goes.

Clink the glasses. Try a toast. Or a prayer.

A diverse group calls for an inclusive strategy. "My recommendation is not to do anything deeply religious," Sennings says. Nonreligious guests, if they cannot share in the prayer, may stay silent or not bow or hold hands. "You don't have to participate. Just be respectful."

Praying for an appropriate prayer?

Father Casarotto, the pastor of St. Anthony's, is of part Jewish ancestry and understands diversity. He suggests the "Hymn of All Creatures," also called "Canticle of the Sun," composed in Umbria in the 13th century by St. Francis of Assisi.

"It thanks God for the earth and the fruit of the earth, what the earth produces," he says. The prayer, which mentions Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Brother Fire and Sister Water, gives thanks for nature in a universal way.

Campbell, of Chautauqua, has written a prayer specifically for readers of The Buffalo News (see her prayer included on this page).

Hers has a regional slant. "It's really a thank you for the gifts of lake and love."

Whatever way you choose, be brave. Thanksgiving should remind us of what it meant to the Pilgrims and the Indians, and to Abraham Lincoln -- that we are all in this together.

"For me it comes back to a broad sense of giving thanks," says Seeman, the atheist professor. "It unites people across cultures, people across the table who come from different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

"Being thankful is a good thing to take time to do, and everyone can agree on that."

email: mkunz@buffnews.com