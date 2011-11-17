Cheap Eats; Buy a comic book, have some great food at Say Cheese!

I have to confess: When I hear about a place that is a restaurant and a bar and a comic book store, my first thought is not, "I bet they have great food!"

My first thought is more like, "That's trying to cover a lot of bases! I wonder if the food is any good?"

I don't know the situation at other restaurant-bar-comic book stores, if in fact there are any others. But at Say Cheese! Pizza Company on Grand Island, the food is not only very good, there are an unexpected number of unusual and delicious items on the menu.

The decor of the place is heavy on comic book characters, ranging from a Spider-Man figure perched above the front door to the buff Superman posed inside the door. A take-out counter to the right seemed busy as we entered, but John, Pat, John and I turned left at the Superman and headed for the bar/restaurant area. We were seated at the last, long booth on one side, directly across from a counter displaying comic book figurines and racks of collector-quality comic books.

The menu offers pizza ($9.99 for a medium with cheese and one topping to $29.99 for a gourmet party pizza), appetizers, tacos, stromboli, a fish or chicken dinner, salads, burgers, subs and "grandwiches." Say Cheese! offers wings in their familiar form or as boneless strips (no difference in price; 10 wings for $7.99, 50 for $27.99) with six varied sauces besides the usual mild, medium and hot.

I hesitate to mention -- but I must, for those who might be interested -- that Say Cheese! poses an Ultimate Food Challenge, which consists of half of a medium cheese and pepperoni pizza, piled with a pound of chopped ribeye, fire-roasted red peppers, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheese, a pound of hot and spicy french fries and garlic and herb-crusted bread. It's $19.99 normally, free if one person eats it all in 45 minutes without leaving the table. Ugh.

We started with a 10-piece order ($7.99) of the boneless wings, which were lovely white-meat strips, fairly greaseless and juicy inside. We ordered half mild and half grilled barbecue, and enjoyed both. The mild ones had just a hint of sauce; the grilled barbecue had a delicious sweet-spicy-smoky flavor.

We tried a medium cheese and pepperoni pizza, and learned something new. The menu explained the difference between traditional pepperoni -- larger and milder -- and Old World pepperoni -- "smaller in size, medium spice, it cups and chars around the edge, sliced fresh from the stick." We chose the Old World pepperoni, and found it a delicious addition to an exceptional pizza.

Two subs -- a mini turkey and a mini cappicola ($5.99 each) were nicely made, with high-quality cold cuts and fresh lettuce and tomato. The rolls were lightly toasted for extra flavor. Both got high marks.

A spicy burger ($9.49) was an 8-ounce Angus burger topped with spicy sauce, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, provolone and a generous helping of sliced jalapenos. It was hot -- so hot that some of the jalapenos were pulled off to lessen the sear -- juicy and delicious. A side of fries was also ordered hot and spicy, a preparation the menu calls "one of our best-kept secrets." This formidable pile of fries was cooked to crispness, then baked in a sauce that somehow made them taste exactly like medium chicken wings. It was uncanny -- and mouthwateringly delicious.

A Chicago-style beef sandwich ($8.99), a house specialty, was made of tender, thin-sliced herbed roasted beef topped with melted provolone. An enormous side of fries, ordered with barbecue sauce, was exceptional.

We seriously overordered, took half of our food home, and still didn't try every interesting thing on the menu. We'll have to go back for that!

email: aneville@buffnews.com

***

SAY CHEESE! PIZZA COMPANY

(3.5 out of four pennies)

"Innovative offerings."

WHERE: 1771 Love Road, Grand Island (775-0333)