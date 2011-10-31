BUSINESS BRIEFLY

'Puss in Boots' claws its way to top of box office

NEW YORK (AP) -- The "Shrek" spinoff "Puss in Boots" landed on all fours, opening with an estimated $34 million to lead the box office.

The DreamWorks 3-D animated film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, proved the popular character voiced by Antonio Banderas was a big enough draw outside the "Shrek" franchise.

The PG-rated "Puss in Boots" scored with family audiences on the weekend before Halloween and also drew a large Hispanic crowd, which made up 35 percent of its audience.

But the largest estimated opening didn't happen in North America. "The Adventures of Tintin," which is being distributed overseas by Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures, opened in 19 international markets and hauled in $55.8 million.

1. "Puss in Boots," $34 million.

2. "Paranormal Activity 3," $18.5 million.

3. "In Time," $12 million.

4. "Footloose," $5.4 million.

5. "The Rum Diary," $5 million.

6. "Real Steel," $4.7 million.

7. "The Three Musketeers," $3.5 million.

8. "The Ides of March," $2.7 million.

9. "Moneyball," $2.4 million.

10. "Courageous," $1.8 million.

Court orders Qantas to fly

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- Qantas Airways could begin returning its grounded fleet to the skies as early as today after an Australian court intervened in a bitter labor dispute by ending strikes and canceling a staff lockout.

The arbitration court ruling is a major victory in the airline's battle with unions whose rolling strikes have forced to cancellation of 600 flights in recent months, disrupted the travel for 70,000 passengers and cost Qantas $75 million.

But the surprise grounding of all 108 planes Saturday, at a cost of $20 million a day, has hurt the Australian flagship's reputation among the tens of thousand of passengers who have been stranded around the world.

The Australian government, angered by a lack of warning of the grounding, called an emergency court hearing Saturday night to end the work bans for the sake of the economy.

Fishing boat nets bag of loot

TOKYO (AP) -- A fishing boat netted a bag packed with cash worth $145,000 off Japan's northeastern coast, a catch probably swept away in the tsunami seven months ago.

A trawler pulled the bag with more than 1,000 notes worth $130 from the bottom of the sea on Oct. 8 near Ofunato city in Iwate state, city official Kou Ueno said.

"We think it is related to the disaster as no one is going to throw this kind of thing away on purpose," Ueno told the Associated Press in a telephone interview Saturday.

Other safes and cash-filled envelopes have been found and reported to authorities since the 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a giant tsunami that left about 20,000 people dead or missing from Japan's northeast coast in March.

If no one claims the cash in the latest find in six months, the money will go to the finders, although a legal ruling may be necessary to determine whether the captain of the ship, the crew or the ship's owner is the true finder, Ueno said.

Some information about the bag and its contents are being kept secret to allow the city to determine whether anyone who comes forward is the rightful owner, he added.

Airline fined for bag policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- U.S. regulators have fined Caribbean Airlines for allegedly wrongly limiting compensation that passengers received after their baggage was delayed, lost or damaged.

The U.S. Transportation Department says in a statement on its website that the Trinidad-based carrier was fined $60,000 for giving passengers less than they were entitled to under an international air-travel treaty.

The U.S. agency says the carrier routinely told passengers that it was not liable for the loss of irreplaceable or expensive items.

Caribbean Airlines did not return emails seeking comment Sunday.