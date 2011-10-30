PRESSURE COOKER; It's Fitz versus the blitz today when the Bills take on a Redskins team that brings the heat. Will Buffalo's 'D' take a page from the Haslett playbook and do some gambling of its own?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will see eight men on the line of scrimmage a lot today when he looks across at the Washington Redskins' defense.

Get ready for another pressure day for Fitzpatrick and the Bills' pass-protectors when they face the Redskins at the Rogers Centre.

"Again, it's a team with a lot of sacks," Fitzpatrick said. "I feel like I say that every week."

Yes, Ryan, you are saying it every week, because this makes three straight games the Bills have faced one of the top three sacking teams in the league. The Redskins, with 21 sacks, are No. 1 in the NFL in sacks per pass play. The Giants, the Bills' last foe, are No. 3. Philadelphia, who the Bills beat on Oct. 9, is No. 2.

Washington brings the most blitzes of any of those teams, and the blitz figures to be a key factor on both sides of the ball

as the Bills (4-2) try to bounce back from the Giants defeat and win for the first time in their adopted Canadian home.

The Bills' defense ranks last in the NFL in sacks and it lost pass-rusher Shawne Merriman this past week. The Bills don't like to blitz a lot. In fact, the Bills rushed five or more attackers half as much as the Redskins this year -- on 21.3 percent of pass plays, as opposed to 44.7 percent for Washington. Will the Bills be forced to gamble more often to put heat on the quarterback?

"The more you can pressure nowadays, the better you are going to be in this league," Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett said early this season.

Haslett, Fitzpatrick can be sure, won't sit back. The Redskins have big-time pass rushers on both edges -- Brian Orakpo off left tackle and rookie Ryan Kerrigan off right tackle. Orakpo has 24 sacks in his last 35 games and 4.5 this year. Kerrigan, the 16th pick in the draft, has two sacks this year.

"They're not blitzing as much on first and second down," Bills coach Chan Gailey said. "They're doing a good job of coming after you on third down. They do a lot of blitzing in the red zone. They're the second best third-down team in the league, I think, so they've got guys that can come off the edge."

Haslett, the former Bills star now in his 18th season as an NFL coach, blitzed five rushers on 31 percent of the plays last year, fifth most in the league, according to FootballOutsiders.com. It didn't do much good. The Redskins were 31st in yards allowed.

But they overhauled the defense this year by adding five new starters, including Kerrigan, nose tackle Barry Cofield and safety O.J. Atogwe. So far so good. The 'Skins are 12th in yards allowed.

Haslett's defense will threaten blitz and back off as much as it actually blitzes. A lot of times when they show eight men on the line, four drop back into coverage. It's confusing to watch, much less block.

The Bills have had two weeks to try to figure it out, and they probably needed it.

The Redskins like to bring a safety down closer to the line ("in the box") to support the run -- or not. They may buzz him back out into one of the passing lanes, where the QB thinks he has a clear target. The safety can wind up covering a flat or double-covering an underneath receiver when it looks like it will be single coverage (2-trap is one name for it).

"They're going to run their coverages where they like to keep the guy in the box and run him out in coverage, which is different than most teams," Bills tight end Scott Chandler said. "Whatever you want to call it -- 2-invert, 2-trap. That's a little different. We have to be ready for that and go out and execute."

There's a perception among some casual fans that a defense that blitzes a lot is more creative and better. Not necessarily true.

Denver was the "blitzingest" team in the league last season but finished last in both yards allowed and points allowed. The Jets were third in blitzes and finished third in yards allowed.

The Jets were blitzing from a position of strength, often with a lead and the opposition in pass mode. The Broncos often were blitzing out of desperation, trying to catch up.

The Bills don't like to blitz from weakness. They rushed five or more about 20 percent of the plays last year. Their most attacking game this season was against Philadelphia, when they rushed five or more 44 percent of the drop backs.

If the Bills can get a lead today, it would help the defense immensely. The Redskins like to play ball-control, they're missing their best receiver (Santana Moss) and they're not built to play a fast-break style game.

email: mgaughan@buffnews.com

***

To blitz or not to blitz

The Redskins have blitzed about twice as often as the Bills this year

44.7%

Washington 98 of 219 plays

*

21.3%

Buffalo 50 of 234 plays

(Includes rushes of 5 men or more)

Source: Buffalo News and Washington Times