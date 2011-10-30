DURRELL-UROZ, Jacqueline (Shriber)

Born in Buffalo on May 18, 1928 and passed away on September 8, 2011 in Auburn, CA from diabetes. She was predeceased by husbands Maxwell K. Durrell and John A. Uroz and son Thomas K. Durrell (2001); loving mother of Timothy K. Durrell, Susan Durrell-Woolsey, Jane Durell-McKeown; grandmother of Katherine Durrell, Thomas Durrell Jr., Shannon Durrell, Amber Durrell and Katherine Woolsey; also several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a brief ceremony at Elmlawn Cemetery in Kenmore at 11:00 AM on November 3, 2011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.